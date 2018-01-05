Cathy: A different idea of work

© Vanessa Braun

Cathy, mum to Jake

I was slow to have children. I'd been with my partner for 11 years but because we were very young when we met, I really waited until I was ready and voila! I wanted to look after him as much as possible so I stopped working. I couldn't imagine going back to work soon after giving birth. I'm with him in the morning now, and then in the afternoon he goes to nursery. It's a real experience.



Explanation

There are no set rules, but Dr Goupil says: "Being a mother leads to a step back from the workplace. There are new roles to take on and investments to be made. In most cases, it's the woman who alters her working hours and returns home earlier."





Photo: Cathy and Jake (18 months)





