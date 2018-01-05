>
Keeping kids safe on holiday

Looking forward to summer holidays with the kids? Here's our guide to holiday safety to help you have care-free happy hols. 

Make sure you take the right safety measures in and around the pool and if you're planning on going cycling. Kids need constant surveillance on the beach and around pets, otherwise accidents or bites can easily spoil your fun. Prepare your holiday First Aid kit before you go and you can jet off safe in the knowledge you have everything you need.

Sarah Horrocks
09/08/2008
