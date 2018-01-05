equipment, bike, cycling, safety, children, helmet

>
Keeping kids safe on holiday
Article in images

You need to adapt your equipment and your riding to your children's size and ability. Make sure their bike is the right size (check every 3 months) and check it's in good working condition (check the brakes and tyres).

Make sure they wear a helmet (and set a good example by wearing one as well!). Try it on in the the shop before you buy. A good helmet should cover the head properly and shouldn't move about.

Make them ride in front of you and give them clear instructions: don't cross the road without you and always stay within hearing distance.

If you want to put your youngest in a baby seat, make sure you get a decent one, attach it properly and don't forget their helmet either.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/08/2008
Keeping kids safe on holiday
