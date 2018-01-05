equipment, bike, cycling, safety, children, helmet

You need to adapt your equipment and your riding to your children's size and ability. Make sure their bike is the right size (check every 3 months) and check it's in good working condition (check the brakes and tyres).



Make sure they wear a helmet (and set a good example by wearing one as well!). Try it on in the the shop before you buy. A good helmet should cover the head properly and shouldn't move about.



Make them ride in front of you and give them clear instructions: don't cross the road without you and always stay within hearing distance.



If you want to put your youngest in a baby seat, make sure you get a decent one, attach it properly and don't forget their helmet either.