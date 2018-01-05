Sea, beach, safety, children

>
Keeping kids safe on holiday
Never leave a child alone in the water. Even 'bigger' children of 10 should be accompanied by an adult.

Only swim in areas where there's a lifeguard and check the flags. If it's red, don't go in the water!

Stay close by small children when they're paddling in the shallows - a two-year-old can drown in a very small amount of water.

Keep a constant eye on them, because they get all over the place and can disappear from sight very quickly.

children's safety tags and wristbands are now available for holiday and home. Write your mobile number on the band and keep your phone with you.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/08/2008
