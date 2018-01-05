>
>
Keeping kids safe on holiday
Article in images

Pets, animals, safety, children

 
Pets, animals, safety, children

Teach them to stroke animals gently from one side (never face on), from the top of the neck to the tail and never on the ears, which can be sensitive (especially for dogs).

Explain to your children that an animal isn't "nice" or "nasty": it's a living creature and if it senses danger it can run away or attack. Tell them never to take a pet's bowl away when it's eating, and keep your pet away from you when you're eating. Tell them not to look a dog in the eyes.

Involve your children in taking care of your pet if you can (walking, cleaning, going to the vet, cleaning out its cage or kennel, feeding, etc).

Drum it into them that they must never stroke an animal they don't know.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Keeping kids safe on holiday
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Ten men who you don’t want to marry How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         