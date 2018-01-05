>
First Trimester

Pregnancy, fatigue

 
Pregnancy, fatigue

You're still in the first trimester and you feel constantly sick, vomit 2 or 3 times in the morning, and when you get home from work in the evening you just want to collapse. You feel exhausted, and he might want to make the most of the beautiful, blooming creature in his bed, but all you want to do is curl up and sleep. He gets frustrated, and you just don't feel like sex.

Why? Pregnancy hormones really do make you want to sleep. It's not that you don't want sex: it's just the effect pregnancy has on your body. Some men struggle to understand this. Morning sickness is very common during the first three months but usually disappears during the next stage of pregnancy. Some men find their pregnant partner more attractive than ever: shining hair, fuller breasts and that pregnant glow make you look radiant. It's no surprise that many men want to get closer to their partners; besides, they also have in mind the fact that in a few months' time they're going to have to compete with a new-born baby for your attention!




  
  
