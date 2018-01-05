Pregnancy, sex, love, sexual relations

You're into the second trimester and you start to forget about the morning sickness and fatigue you experience in trimester number one. You feel great and you feel like lots of sex! You feel as if you've never enjoyed sex as much. Orgasms come easier and they're stronger. The future dad loves it too and he finds you sexier than ever.



Why? The second trimester is the best time for sex. It's so true that some women experience their first orgasm during the second trimester of pregnancy, and women who have ordinary orgasms notice they get better, come quicker and more often. This is because your genitals are better irrigated and oxygenated in order to bring the unborn baby the nutrients it needs, and as a result they become more sensitive and receptive to sexual arousal.