Pregnancy, sex, positions

First Trimester

In the middle of the third stage of your pregnancy you have sex less often, probably without realising it, but you still enjoy it. Your pregnant stomach might cause problems, but you take the opportunity to try out new positions you hadn't thought of before! You might try lying on your side for example, because it's more relaxing. Your doctor will tell you not to worry about harming the baby.

Why? During the final stages of pregnancy, some positions get very uncomfortable, so if you're in discomfort or pain you need to shift positions. If you feel comfortable then the position is fine for you and the baby. This can sometimes be a period of exciting discoveries because you're forced to change your routine and find different ways of making love. And even after your pregnancy you can use these new positions along with all your usual ones!




  
  
