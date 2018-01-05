Pregnancy, sex, birth, risks, dangers Can we have sex right up until the end?

Yes you can (unless you have been advised not to), but few couples actually do. Most often, right at the end of your pregnancy you'll be a bit tired and uncomfortable with the weight of the baby, and your partner will also be focused on the impending birth. The majority of couples reduce their sexual activity towards the end and don't have sex during the final weeks, however there's no danger involved and you can have sex if you want to.





