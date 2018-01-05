- Pregnancy, sex, baby, contact, penis

>
First Trimester

Is the fetus protected when I have sex? Is it possible the baby could come into contact with my partner's penis?
The baby is in the uterus, closed off and a comfortable distance away from the vagina. The back of the vagina is separated from the baby by the neck of the uterus and amniotic fluid, so it can't be discomfitted by sex. The penis can't touch the baby in any way.




  
  
01/04/2009
