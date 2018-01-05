>
First Trimester

Pregnancy, sex, how often

 
Do you normally have less sex during pregnancy?
It depends. The first trimester isn't normally very active because of the fatigue caused by the hormones released during the early stages of pregnancy. The second trimester is known as a bit of a sexual second honeymoon. You're getting used to the weight of the baby and you lose the fatigue and discomfort you experience during the first trimester. Your sex drive can be high, especially if you're happy and glowing with your pregnancy. Towards the end, fatigue and discomfort can reduce your sexual activity, mainly because your bump gets in the way and makes some positions difficult.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/04/2009
