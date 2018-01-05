Pregnancy, fear, damaged vagina

When you give birth naturally, the baby has to come out of your vagina, which is 10cm in diameter. That's a small space for a baby to get through! Many women are told that their vagina will become enlarged and get 'too big' after they give birth.



Women worry that their partner won't feel the same pressure on his penis during sex. While your vagina does stretch when you give birth, it's designed to regain its natural muscle tone in a few months' time. To accelerate the process, doctors suggest doing pelvic floor exercises to muscle up your vaginal walls.