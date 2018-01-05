>
>
>
First Trimester


Pregnancy, fear, damaged vagina

 
Pregnancy, fear, damaged vagina

When you give birth naturally, the baby has to come out of your vagina, which is 10cm in diameter. That's a small space for a baby to get through! Many women are told that their vagina will become enlarged and get 'too big' after they give birth.

Women worry that their partner won't feel the same pressure on his penis during sex. While your vagina does stretch when you give birth, it's designed to regain its natural muscle tone in a few months' time. To accelerate the process, doctors suggest doing pelvic floor exercises to muscle up your vaginal walls.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/04/2009
Tags First Trimester Key concerns Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Sex during pregnancy
Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         