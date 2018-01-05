- Pregnancy, fear, pain, sex, episiotomy

|
|
Giving birth stretches your vagina and sometimes when the vaginal walls are stretched you can suffer a small tear or your doctor might perform an episiotomy (a surgical incision to facilitate childbirth). This will then need to heal.
Even if it looks fine, a scar can be sensitive. If you resume sexual relations too early, it will hurt! So it's really important to wait for long enough: if you experience pain during sex it can cause mental blocks, reduce arousal and lubrication, and it could take you even longer for your sex life to return to normal.
Sarah Horrocks
01/04/2009
