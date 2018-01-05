>
>
>
First Trimester


Lack of sexual desire

   
Lack of sexual desire

It can upset a man to see the body of the woman he loves changing. what if he likes her thin and doesn't take to her new, fuller figure, or what if he doesn't like the changes in her beasts and the stretch marks that can appear? Aside from the purely physical changes, a pregnancy woman isn't just the object of his desire any more: she's going to be a mum! He might be worried he won't love her in the same way any more, or just worried he won't fancy her any more.

Becoming a parent involves a lot of adaptation, and it doesn't all happen straight away. It's often difficult for men to talk about more delicate subjects, because it's impossible to say "I'm worried you'll look ugly" or "I'm worried I won't fancy you any more when I see you as a mum." The most important thing to remember is that all couples go through this and that you have to let nature take its course: it takes time to adapt to the changes a baby brings, but with time and trust, everything should return to normal.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
01/04/2009
Tags First Trimester Key concerns Second Trimester Third Trimester
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Sex during pregnancy
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         