Lack of sexual desire It can upset a man to see the body of the woman he loves changing. what if he likes her thin and doesn't take to her new, fuller figure, or what if he doesn't like the changes in her beasts and the stretch marks that can appear? Aside from the purely physical changes, a pregnancy woman isn't just the object of his desire any more: she's going to be a mum! He might be worried he won't love her in the same way any more, or just worried he won't fancy her any more.



Becoming a parent involves a lot of adaptation, and it doesn't all happen straight away. It's often difficult for men to talk about more delicate subjects, because it's impossible to say "I'm worried you'll look ugly" or "I'm worried I won't fancy you any more when I see you as a mum." The most important thing to remember is that all couples go through this and that you have to let nature take its course: it takes time to adapt to the changes a baby brings, but with time and trust, everything should return to normal.





