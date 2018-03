It's long since been common to see babies with a dummy in their mouth, either when they're at home or out in their buggies.



Practical for calming, reassuring and helping baby to get to sleep, dummies have taken the place of the thumb, and even the mother's breast. A good idea, then? Not necessarily: dummies come with problems and disadvantages.



Here's the lowdown on dummies and what the dental specialists have to say about them.





