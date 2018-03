Communication and dummies, pacifiers, soothers Little by little, the dummy can become a barrier to the outside world and baby can start hiding behind his plastic mini-shield. Communication can be delayed if a baby always has a dummy in his mouth! Orthodontist Dr Arrestier believes that some parents don't encourage their child to give up their dummy and don't teach them to remove it from their mouth to speak: "It's as if they want their child to remain a baby, even though he or she is growing up."