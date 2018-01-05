>
>

Age to stop using a dummy, pacifier, soother

 
Age to stop using a dummy, pacifier, soother

Before your child reaches the age of 6, it's important to help him give up his dummy. The longer you wait, the worse potential dental damage will be, and the more difficult it will be to break the habit. Easier said than done, however.

How do you go about it? Gradually. It's out of the question just to take it away one day: it's violent, traumatic and inefficient. Talk to your child, explain to him why it's time to stop and give a time to stop: in X months, no more dummy.
To get started, he first of all needs to make do without it during the day; no dummy at school, on trips, during activities; it's set aside for special quiet moments at home, when he's tired or needs to get to sleep, etc.

To reassure your little one, especially if the idea of being separated from his cherished dummy is unbearable, suggest that you keep it in your bag so you can take it out in case of an emergency. Reward each bit of progress, such as half a day without a dummy, but with sweets!




  
  
Parenting Editor
06/10/2007
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruarySudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         