Dependence on dummy, pacifier, soother

   

- Dependence on dummy, pacifier, soother
If your efforts to wean him off it are unsuccessful and he refuses, it's possible that the dummy could be a sign of an underlying problem. In this instance, one or two sessions with a child psychiatrist should solve the problem.

Our orthodontist says: "Parents must be really determined themselves that the dummy has to go. If a child senses that his parents are uncertain, he won't feel the need to detach himself from something so comforting."

Of course the best way to stop is to not start! So if you can, don't give in to the temptation of giving your newborn baby a dummy. Instead, give him a comfort blanket (it's washable, interchangeable and money-saving) and cuddle him as much as possible. It will, of course, be demanding, but the result will be worth it: not only for his teeth, but for that extra feeling of security that comes from cuddles!




  
 
06/10/2007
