© Jacadi A generation or two ago, babies were put to bed on their front, but today wa know that the only way to significantly lower the risk of cot death or SIS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) is to put them on their back.



Blankets used to be common but are now not advised, though swaddle blankets are an option.



It it isn't always easy to comply with all the recommendations mums are faced with. To reassure you about the right way of putting your baby to bed and in order to let him sleep calmly, here's our guide to getting the correct positon, correct bedding and some good habits to adopt.





