Putting baby to sleep at 6 months, Baby's sleeping position

Young babies don't move much, so you can put them on their backs no problem. When they're about 6 months old, they start to wriggle and roll around...so then what?



Don't worry: if your child moves, it simply means that he now has the strength to put himself in the sleeping position that suits him. If he wants to lie on his front, he'll know how to turn back over if he needs to.