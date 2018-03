Bedding for children, cot attachments

© Jacadi

No pillows, duvets or blankets in your baby's bed! your baby could bury his face in a pillow or slide underneath the duvet and not be able to get back out.



However, cot attachments are comforting for babies who like to be in contact with something when they sleep.

Make sure you wash them regularly, because babies sweat a lot through the head.