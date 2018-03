© Red Castle



Sleeping bags with zip fasteners have become increadingly popular in recent years as they cover the baby but they can't get buried in them.



Swaddle blankets are blankets that make baby feel like he's still in the womb. They restrict rough arm movements while applying slight pressure to the stomach, which helps baby relax and allows him to move his legs freely. Tested by mums and recommended by paediatricians, they can be used for babies up to 3 months old.