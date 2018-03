© DG



If you're a bit anxious at the thought of leaving your baby to sleep alone in his room, especially during the first few weeks, keep him close to your bed, in a little cradle or moses basket. This way, you won't have to get up to reassure yourself that he's OK.



Your baby spent 9 months in your womb so it's only natural for him to sleep next to you and vice versa. Your child won't become more dependent on you as a result a few months down the line.



Go with your new maternal instincts!