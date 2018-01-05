>
>
  

Red Castle Sport baby carrier, Stockists: 01293 851896 - How should I carry my baby?
Red Castle Sport baby carrier, Stockists: 01293 851896
Holding your baby against you, cradling him, reassuring him with the sound of your voice and with your smell is easier with baby carriers.

Carrying your child close to you in the African and South American tradition is becoming popular again in Western societies, but there are still a lot of misconceptions: fear of backache, fear of damaging your baby's spine and encouraging bad habits.

To find out more about carrying babies correctly, test yourself with our true/false questions.
Front or back carriers? Slings or scarves? Find out which type of baby carrier will suit you best before taking a look at our selection.




ER, CB
With thanks to Jill Merlet, co-founder of Red Castle.

 
  
Parenting Editor
23/04/2008
Reader ranking:1.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How should I carry my baby?
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         