Carrying your child close to you in the African and South American tradition is becoming popular again in Western societies, but there are still a lot of misconceptions: fear of backache, fear of damaging your baby's spine and encouraging bad habits.



To find out more about carrying babies correctly, test yourself with our true/false questions.

Front or back carriers? Slings or scarves? Find out which type of baby carrier will suit you best before taking a look at our selection.





With thanks to Jill Merlet, co-founder of Red Castle.

