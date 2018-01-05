Albums
Babies Albums
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant After 35
Baby
Parenting
Baby
Baby carrier and risk
Red Castle Sport carrier, suitable from birth up to 12 kg: £45.99, available from www.bettacare.co.uk
Question 5/6 :
A baby carrier can come undone easily
• False
• True
Parenting Editor
23/04/2008
Article Plan
How should I carry my baby?
▼
True/false: baby carriers
Carrying and baby's digestion
Carrying baby and back problems
Baby and bad habits
Risk of accidents
Baby carrier or pushchair?
Front carriers
Slings
Baby carry scarf, sling
Back carriers
Babybjörn Original front baby carrier
Mothercare Onyx 3-position carrier
Wilkinet organic fairtrade cotton baby carrier
Jane reversible soft baby carrier
2 in 1 Shelter by Lodger
Bushbaby Premier Carrier
05/01/2018
