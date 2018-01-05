>
Framed back carrier: £39.99, available from Mothercare - Back carriers
Framed back carrier: £39.99, available from Mothercare

A back carrier can be used from the age of 6 months onwards, when your baby starts sitting up, until baby weighs around 15kg. Ideal for when you're out for a walk, it's worn like a backpack and distributes all of your child's weight on your back. Rigidly structured, they often now come with a little footrest so your child can stand up.

Plus points: When your child becomes heavy, it's easier to carry him on your back. This is therefore the least tiring baby carrier for mum!

Limits: You're no longer in physical contact with your baby. It's also quite big! It's cumbersome and weighs more than other carriers.

We advise it strongly if you go out for long walks or, later on, for bigger tots who quickly get tired when out on walks.




  
  
23/04/2008
How should I carry my baby?
