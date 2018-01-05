Baby carry scarf, sling Baby scarf: £40, sold on www.naturalchild.co.uk Latin American and African mothers often carry their babies in scarves.



There are several ways to tie up the scarf, depending on the age of your baby and the customs of the country you live in (or are inspired by!). For example, in Peru, babies are completely wrapped up at birth to protect them; when they're older, they're carried on the back, with lthe egs on one side; and in Africa, they're carried with one leg around each side of the mother's body.



When you buy a scarf from a specialist site, you'll find explanations of the different methods of tying it up.



Plus points: This method of carrying your baby is the most natural. Depending on the age of your baby, it allows you to carry him just as easily on your front, hips or back.



Limits: As the scarf doesn't conform to safety standards, it's only available on the Internet. There's a risk that your baby could fall if you've tied your scarf incorrectly, so it really depends on your confidence and tying ability!



We recommend it for women who like tradition and who are good at knotting and tying!





