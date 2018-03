2 in 1 Shelter by Lodger A model that transforms from a car seat to a baby carrier via some special straps so that you have different ways of getting around without waking your baby. The highly breathable fleece is ideal for winter or summer use. It's highly stylish and available in 4 colours.



Lodger, Shelter Model: £45.

Information: www.lodger.nl

Available from www.olivers-baby-care.co.uk