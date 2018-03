This baby carrier from Bushbaby is ideal for those of you who enjoy going on long walks. It's suitable for babies that can sit up on their own who weigh up to 20kg. S-shaped shoulder straps and a soft padded hip belt make carrying baby comfortable for hours. It's equipped with a detachable UV protective sun canopy to protect from the sun and rain, as well as a mirror so you can keep your eye on your little one!



Bushbaby Premier Carrier, £140.

Information: www.bush-baby.com