- Why is my child so restless?

One minute they're running around playing, the next they're talking, reading or moving onto something else. A child's attention span isn't as great as an adult's, but they have bundles of energy. This needs to be taken into account as they grow and learn so you can nurture them in the best way possible.



Learn how children's concentration evolves as they get older, and if your child seems really restless, help them to concentrate better and cope with homework.



And if you're worried your child's inability to keep still and concentrate is something more serious, read up about hyperactivity.





