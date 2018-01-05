>
>

Why is my child so restless?

Article in images
  

- Why is my child so restless?
One minute they're running around playing, the next they're talking, reading or moving onto something else. A child's attention span isn't as great as an adult's, but they have bundles of energy. This needs to be taken into account as they grow and learn so you can nurture them in the best way possible.

Learn how children's concentration evolves as they get older, and if your child seems really restless, help them to concentrate better and cope with homework.

And if you're worried your child's inability to keep still and concentrate is something more serious, read up about hyperactivity.




CP-D, CB

 
  
Parenting Editor
01/10/2009
Reader ranking:2.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Why is my child so restless?
Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         