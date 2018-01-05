>
Why is my child so restless?
6-10 year-olds, ability to concentrate
Children of this age now have mature brains and can listen and pay attention for half an hour.

At school, activities become longer as Children can stay sat down for a good while without needing to get up and move. Their ability to get on with an exercise once it has been explained is now of equivalent duration, provided that a little 2 or 3 minute break is slotted in (a little chat, giving out or going to get exercise books, etc).

Teachers know this rhythm and take their pupils' needs into account (or at least most of them do!), because they know if they don't respect limits it leads to distraction, agitation, punishment...and time lost learning.




  
  
Why is my child so restless?
