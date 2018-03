© Jean Bourget



Your child...

> doesn't pay attention to detail or makes careless mistakes when carrying out tasks.

> struggles to organise and focus on activities, including games.

> doesn't seem to listen when spoken to.

> struggles to follow instructions.

> often loses objects that are necessary for tasks and activities (books, pencils, etc.)

> easily gets distracted.

> often forgets daily activities (brushing teeth, getting dressed, feeding the fish, etc.)