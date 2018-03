© DG



Your child...

> is unable to stay still, no matter what the activity.

> can't stay sitting for a long time and gets up a lot, runs and clims everywhere while at school or at the dinner table.

> struggles to settle into organised activities.

> acts impulsively.

> talks excessively.

> blurts out answers before the questions have been asked.

> struggles to wait their turn.

> interrupts conversations without being asked.