>
>
Why is my child so restless?
Article in images


Child's behaviour, restless child, hyperactivity, Daniel Bailly

 
Child's behaviour, restless child, hyperactivity, Daniel Bailly
© Monoprix

Some parenting specialists are wary of the hyperactivity approach: "Children are too quickly labelled. True hyperactivity doesn't concern restless children who move a lot and move from one activity to another fast. A hyperactive child never stops, both at school and at home, no matter what time of the day."

This is an important distinction, backed up by child psychiatrist Dr Daniel Bailly: "A child who acts restless at certain times of the day (at school, for example, but who's calm at home), is not hyperactive. Hyperactivity affects a child all the time, everywhere." 

In addition, children who are simply restless or very active often tend to calm down around the age of five or slightly later. This obviously makes it difficult to diagnose a hyperactivity problem, if there is one.




  
  
Parenting Editor
01/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Why is my child so restless?
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruarySudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         