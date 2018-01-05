>
>
Why is my child so restless?
Article in images

Parents and demands, demanding, children

 
Parents and demands, demanding, children
© Lili Gaufrette

First of all, reduce the demands that are made on your child.
If your child is unable to do all their homework, make an appointment to see their teacher, explain the problem and ask that the volume of homework be reduced. It's better to complete one piece properly and well than struggle to get through lots of pieces of work that makes them feel uncomfortable. The situation should quickly improve. Don't ask for more than what they are capable of giving.

If there's a real problem in the length of time they're taking, book an appointment with their teacher to look at the situation. Maybe their attitude in class is different to their attitude at home? Plan out a a work programme with your child that's adapted to their abilities: there's nothing worse for a child than to feel as if they're no good.




  
  
Parenting Editor
01/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Why is my child so restless?
Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Hot celebrity men in uniform
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         