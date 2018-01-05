Parents and demands, demanding, children

First of all, reduce the demands that are made on your child.

If your child is unable to do all their homework, make an appointment to see their teacher, explain the problem and ask that the volume of homework be reduced. It's better to complete one piece properly and well than struggle to get through lots of pieces of work that makes them feel uncomfortable. The situation should quickly improve. Don't ask for more than what they are capable of giving.



If there's a real problem in the length of time they're taking, book an appointment with their teacher to look at the situation. Maybe their attitude in class is different to their attitude at home? Plan out a a work programme with your child that's adapted to their abilities: there's nothing worse for a child than to feel as if they're no good.





