Concentrating, children, activiies for kids

Concentration is the brain's ability to focus on a single object or activity.

Whether it's a book, game, task or learning something, the process is the same. This ability is innate (young babies learn to concentrate by observing the world around them), but it's not the same for a 2-year-old as it is for a 10-year-old. Concentration develops with age.