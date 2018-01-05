Attention span, concentration time

By observing your child: it's as simple as that.



Start an activity like reading at a time when they're relaxed. With a clock at hand, observe the length of time that they stay engaged in the book without getting distracted and without your interruption (apart from questions related to the text). Stop the clock once you notice they're becoming restless or drifting off.



Repeat this observation several days in a row to eliminate as many external factors as possible (the telephone ringing, a brother or sister interrupting, etc.) to get a better idea of their attention span. It may well surprise you that an eight-year-old cannot concentrate for more than 10 minutes' time at once.



Don't worry: your child needs time to grow; and most importantly, don't automatically assume they have a problem such as hyperactivity - there are specific signs of this.