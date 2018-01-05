>
>
Why is my child so restless?
Article in images


Attention span, concentration time

 
Attention span, concentration time

By observing your child: it's as simple as that.

Start an activity like reading at a time when they're relaxed. With a clock at hand, observe the length of time that they stay engaged in the book without getting distracted and without your interruption (apart from questions related to the text). Stop the clock once you notice they're becoming restless or drifting off.

Repeat this observation several days in a row to eliminate as many external factors as possible (the telephone ringing, a brother or sister interrupting, etc.) to get a better idea of their attention span. It may well surprise you that an eight-year-old cannot concentrate for more than 10 minutes' time at once.

Don't worry: your child needs time to grow; and most importantly, don't automatically assume they have a problem such as hyperactivity - there are specific signs of this.




  
  
Parenting Editor
01/10/2009
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Why is my child so restless?
Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         