A baby bump or buggy is the latest accessory in celeb land, it would seem! There's a wave of celebrity pregnancies and births at the minute, with everyone from Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Lopez to Halle Berry preparing baby showers and thinking up exotic monikers for their offspring.



We take a closer look at celebrity mums and mums-to-be. Which celebs stayed bloomingly sexy throughout their pregnancy, who had a late start to motherhood and who's feeling broody right now in celebville? Find out which pregnant star is planning a Scientology birth, which celebs have joined the adoption craze, who's in a rush and who we think will be next on the list...





OK, SH

