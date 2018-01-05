Christina Aguilera, Nicole Richie mums © Sipa With her platinum blonde locks, scarlet pout and sleek bod, Christina Aguilera was one sexy mum-to-be. The singer gave birth to little Max Liron in January.



In the room next door to Christina's in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Nicole Richie gave birth to her first child just a day before. Small world...Nicole and fiancé Joel Madden named their baby girl Harlow Winter Kate. Pregnancy obviously suited Nicole after her body issues in the past, and we have to say, she looked all the healthier for it.



Gwen Stefani recently announced she's expecting a brother or sister for little Kingston, who was born in 2006. The Hollaback Girl, who is married to British rocker Gavin Rossdale, looks stunning when she's pregnant and carries on wearing her trademark quirky outfits no-one else can ever quite pull off. She even designed her own maternity range, LAMB.



Reese Witherspoon positively glowed throughout her pregnancies (she has a daughter Ava and a son Deacon from her marriage to Ryan Phillipe). She even said her pregnant glow brought an added luminosity to her role as Becky Sharpe in the acclaimed film adaptation of Vanity Fair. We're sure Jake will make a wonderful dad should she decide to expand her brood...



Victoria Beckham was recently voted the Sexiest Mother in a poll by lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. She may take her baby weight loss to extremes, but Posh certainly ain't your average downtrodden working mum-of-three...though she admits to wearing comfy M&S slippers when she's running around the house after Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. And once the Spice Girls' comeback tour is over, Victoria may decide the time is right to have the baby girl she so desperately wants to add to her brood...













