Nicollette Sheridan, Demi Moore, Jenifer Aniston, broody

At 43, Nicollette Sheridan knows her biological clock is ticking away. The Desperate Housewifes actress is now rumoured to be pregnant with fiancé Michael Bolton's child...watch this space.

Demi Moore is trying for a baby with toyboy husband Ashton Kutcher. Well, when you've had three kids with Bruce Willis, divorced but stayed best friends, and won the heart of a gorgeous actor 16 years your junior, why not have a baby at 45? Demi admits she's doing everything she can to get pregnant. Best of luck to them...

At 38, Jennifer Aniston is also feeling broody, and is prepared to have a baby on her own if the right suitor doesn't come along. She's rumoured to be weighing up her male friends' potential as sperm donors and considering adoption.

Paris Hilton may be young but she's admitted to feeling broody of late, and now best friend Nicole Richie has a baby daughter, she wants a baby of her own to spoil.

We know Victoria Beckham has featured once already on this list...but it's no secret she'd love a baby girl in her male-dominated household. We'd be desperate for a bit of female company too, Posh.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/08/2008
