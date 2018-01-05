Jennifer Lopez mum © Sipa According to the wacky sci-fi cult, childbirth should take place in absolute silence, and for the seven days after the birth the baby should not receive any medical treatment. Sounds like fun...



Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony became the proud parents of twins Max and Emme on 22nd February. The couple, said to be followers of the 'religion' of Sceintology introduced to them by Tom Cruise, reportedly arranged for Jen to give birth Scientology-stylee. Just for the record, that's no music, no talking, no drugs and no epidural...



Wacky names

We can't talk celebrity babies without talking celebrity baby names: the good, the bad and the downright cruel monikers the stars foist on their innocent offspring. Here are the worst offenders, guaranteed to give the poor kids a lifetime of teasing and therapy...



Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf: Pilot Inspektor

Paula Yates and Bob Gelfof: Pixie, Peaches Honeyblossom, Fifi Trixibelle and Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily (whose biological father is Michael Hutchence)

Frank Zappa and Adelaide Sloatman: Moon Unit

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim: Kal-El (after Superman, apparently)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: Apple and Moses

Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack: Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh

Bono and Ali Hewson: Memphis Eve

Bruce Willlis and Demi Moore: Rumer Glenn, Tallulah Belle and Scout LaRue

Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton: Audio Science

David Bowie and Iman: Zowie (yes, that's Zowie Bowie)

Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Oaziaza: Jermajesty









