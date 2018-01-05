Angelina Jolie, Madonna, celebs who adopt © Sipa It's no news that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie want to adopt more children. Brange have just welcomed twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline into their brood, which also comprises Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. But apparently Brad wants enough kids for a football team, and if the rumours are to be believed, they won't stop at 6...



Her adoption of David Banda from a Malawian orphanage caused worldwide controversy, but Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie are said to be considering adopting an African girl to add to their two children, four-year-old Rocco and eleven-year-old Lourdes, Madonna's daughter with former personal trainer Carlos Leon.



Brangelina and Madonna may be the most high-profile adoptive parents out there, but they're not the only ones. Ewan McGregor and wife Eve, who have two biological daughters Clara and Esther, adopted a four-year-old girl, Jamiyan, from Mongolia. And Meg Ryan brought a baby girl, Daisy, home from China.



And it's not obligatory, however fashionable, to adopt children from developing countries. Sheryl Crow and Calista Flockhart bucked the trend by opening up their homes to American babies (Liam, now 7, and Wyatt, 6 months).







