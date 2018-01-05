Stella McCartney, Julia Roberts, twins, Britney Spears



© Gaumont Columbia Tristar Films



Since settling down with husband Danny Moder, Julia Roberts has been a busy bee. She gave birth to twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in 2004, and another son, Henry Daniel, came along in 2007. More to come?



Stella McCartney welcomed Beckett Robert Lee into the world on 8th January, brother to Bailey Linda Olwn, 1, and Miller Alasdhair James, 3. Stella times her pregnancies around her fashion shows in style!



Britney Spears' back-to-back pregnancies hit the headlines in 2005-2006. The troubled singer gave birth to Sean Preston in September 2005 and then popped out Jayden James just two days before Sean's first birthday. Britney has had her visitation rights to her young sons suspended since she refused to return them to ex-husband Kevin Federline.



Charlotte Church is pregnant with her second child. The singer and TV host, 22, who gave birth to little Ruby Megan in September, has announced she and rugby star beau Gavin Henson are expecting another bundle of joy. Charlotte has confirmed that she'll still present a third series of her Charlotte Church Show on Channel 4 in July and August.