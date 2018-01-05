Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Parenting
Getting Pregnant
Pregnancy
Giving Birth
Baby
Children
Babies Albums
All articles
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant After 35
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Children
All articles
Home
>
Parenting
>
Children
Keep your kids safe in the sun!
Article in images
Banana Boat
© Banana Boat
This gentle spray from up-and-coming brand
Banana
Boat is hypoallergenic, fragrance free and gentle as water on delicate little faces. With SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection.
Banana Boat Tear Free SPF 50 Spray, £2.99
Available from Superdrug
Explaining divorce to your children
Anger management for children
Analysing children's drawings
Car seats for babies and children
Sarah Horrocks
20/07/2008
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Keep your kids safe in the sun! How to protect your children's skin on holiday
▼
Ten golden rules for sun protection
Staying safe in the sun
Top sun protection for babies and kids
Sun protection for babies and children
Soltan Baby Moisturising Sun Cream
Nivea Sun Children's Sun Spray
ZO1 Invisible Protection Stick
Gentle protection for baby faces
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for February
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!