Keep your kids safe in the sun!
This gentle spray from up-and-coming brand Banana Boat is hypoallergenic, fragrance free and gentle as water on delicate little faces. With SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection.

Banana Boat Tear Free SPF 50 Spray, £2.99
Sarah Horrocks
20/07/2008
