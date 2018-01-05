- Top sun protection for babies and kids

|
Keep your kids safe in the sun!
Don’t forget to apply your children's sun cream properly:
- Apply generously, in an even layer all over the body.
- Don’t forget the ears, back of the neck and soles of the feet.
- Pay particular attention to the shoulders and face.
- Re-apply after swimming.
Remember that a high SPF doesn’t mean longer protection! You need to re-apply frequently to stop young skin from burning.
Sarah Horrocks
20/07/2008
