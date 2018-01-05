Keep your kids safe in the sun!

Top sun protection for babies and kids Most sunscreen manufacturers have products for children, some even for babies. These are highly water-resistant, don’t rub off easily in the sand and have been developed to minimise allergic reactions on young skin, with very high SPFs to protect the face and the body from both UVA and UVB rays.



Here's our selection of the latest products.



Don’t forget to apply your children's sun cream properly:

- Apply generously, in an even layer all over the body.

- Don’t forget the ears, back of the neck and soles of the feet.

- Pay particular attention to the shoulders and face.

- Re-apply after swimming. Remember that a high SPF doesn’t mean longer protection! You need to re-apply frequently to stop young skin from burning.







