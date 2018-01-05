>
I'm scared of giving birth! Ease your mind with our quiz

  

Is your due date approaching fast? Of course you're happy and can't wait for your baby's arrival, but it's only natural to be more than a little worried about the birth, the pain, the chances of having to give birth in the car on the way to hospital and how you'll react to your baby.

To help put your mind at rest, we've prepared a quiz to do away with some common misconceptions and to reassure you about what to expect.

And bear in mind that once your baby is born, you'll put things into perspective and forget all the difficulties associated with giving birth!

