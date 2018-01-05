>
>
I'm scared of giving birth! Ease your mind with our quiz

Long labour

 
Long labour


Question 4/12 :

It's the first time, labour will last for ages.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


4
Parenting Editor
08/01/2009

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         