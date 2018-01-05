- Restoring your pre-pregnancy shape





Baby's here at last! You're barely out of the hospital with your little bundle of joy before you start thinking about getting your pre-pregnancy figure back, so let us guide you through our two-part programme. This week, find out what you should be doing over the weeks following the birth of your Baby to help you get back on form and in shape.

And don't miss next week's plan, which focuses on getting your body back over the months following the birth.



To read Part 2 of our post-pregnancy body plan, click here.





PH, CB

