>
>
Our post-pregnancy body plan: Part 1
Article in images

Physical changes

 

- Physical changes


There's no denying the fact that you're not going to be at your best right after you've had your baby.

> Extra weight and cellulite. To ensure the correct development of the fetus and nourishment of the baby after birth (breastfeeding), the body stores reserves in the form of fat on the breasts, thighs, hips and bottom.
> Lack of muscle tone. During the last months of your pregnancy and during the first weeks after giving birth, your muscle mass melts away from lack of exercise.
> Saggy skin. Because your skin has changed size rapidly, it can show on your breasts, stomach and legs in the form of stretch marks.
> Dull hair, nails and skin.  Your baby has eaten into your store of vitamins, minerals and trace elements. Add the effects of hormonal change and you can be left feeling like you need a makeover desperately!
> Tiredness. Pregnancy, labour and those first sleepless nights with your new baby take their toll, causing fatigue and sometimes even depression.
> Fragility. Your body has gone through some serious upheavel, so it will be sore and fragile for a while, especially around the abdomen (due to the effects of labour, episiotomy, forceps or a Caesarean).

The after-effects vary from one woman to the next, but it's perfectly normal to experience all of the above!




  
  
Parenting Editor
08/12/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         