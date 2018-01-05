Physical changes



There's no denying the fact that you're not going to be at your best right after you've had your baby.



> Extra weight and cellulite. To ensure the correct development of the fetus and nourishment of the baby after birth (breastfeeding), the body stores reserves in the form of fat on the breasts, thighs, hips and bottom.

> Lack of muscle tone. During the last months of your pregnancy and during the first weeks after giving birth, your muscle mass melts away from lack of exercise.

> Saggy skin. Because your skin has changed size rapidly, it can show on your breasts, stomach and legs in the form of stretch marks.

> Dull hair, nails and skin. Your baby has eaten into your store of vitamins, minerals and trace elements. Add the effects of hormonal change and you can be left feeling like you need a makeover desperately!

> Tiredness. Pregnancy, labour and those first sleepless nights with your new baby take their toll, causing fatigue and sometimes even depression.

> Fragility. Your body has gone through some serious upheavel, so it will be sore and fragile for a while, especially around the abdomen (due to the effects of labour, episiotomy, forceps or a Caesarean).



The after-effects vary from one woman to the next, but it's perfectly normal to experience all of the above!





