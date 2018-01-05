>
Our post-pregnancy body plan: Part 1
Pelvic floor exercises

 

Before you start doing sit-ups, hitting the gym and all the rest, it's absolutely essential that you start doing pelvic floor exercises.
- Pelvic floor exercises
What is the pelvic floor?
It's a diamond-shaped group of muscles, ligaments and extremely solid membranes that form a floor which supports the vagina, bladder and rectum.

During childbirth the pelvic floor takes a battering: the tissues are stretched, or even torn, by the baby's passage. If you don't do anything, you could risk urinary incontinence or, worse still, prolapse (slipping down of the organs).
How can it be repaired?
All women who have delivered their babies vaginally should do pelvic floor exercises (also known as Kegel exercises). They're designed to restore tonicity to the pelvic floor muscles. Only when you've regained enough muscle tone can you resume exercise, so even if it's the last thing you feel like doing, start the exercises as soon as possible. Check out our guide to pelvic floor exercises.
A different method
Electrical stimulation: this technique involves placing an electronic probe in the vagina which delivers varying intensities of electric current, causing the pelvic floor muscles to contract. Don't panic: the currents are weak and painless!


For more information, take a look at our article on pelvic floor muscles.




  
  
